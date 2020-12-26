By
Max Brantley
On
1:46 pm


A person of interest has been identified, but no arrests made, in the RV bombing that damaged numerous buildings and injured three Christmas morning in Nashville.

A search of a home in nearby Antioch, Tenn., is underway, the Tennessean reports.

Advertisement

CBS has identified a 63-year-old man from Antioch as a person of interest. Reports say a photograph of a home in Antioch showed an RV similar to the one believed rigged with explosives and also equipped with a taped warning of the coming blast.

Human remains have also been found near the blast site.

Advertisement