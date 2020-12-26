The #FBI, @ATFNashville, and @MNPDNashville are seeking information on the operator or owner of a recreational vehicle linked to an explosion on December 25 at 5:30 a.m. CST in Nashville, Tennessee. Visit https://t.co/9JCLEQk4R2 to submit a tip. https://t.co/QoAsVrHBsE pic.twitter.com/VSlq8bWCue — FBI (@FBI) December 26, 2020



A person of interest has been identified, but no arrests made, in the RV bombing that damaged numerous buildings and injured three Christmas morning in Nashville.

A search of a home in nearby Antioch, Tenn., is underway, the Tennessean reports.

Advertisement

CBS has identified a 63-year-old man from Antioch as a person of interest. Reports say a photograph of a home in Antioch showed an RV similar to the one believed rigged with explosives and also equipped with a taped warning of the coming blast.

Human remains have also been found near the blast site.