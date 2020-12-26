The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is in its earliest stage, with health workers and nursing home residents and staff the initial targets.

Then what?

Advertisement

The state has pointed to CDC guidelines on priorities, though some uncertainty exists about who will be deemed essential workers and who will not. (See Leslie Peacock’s comprehensive report on Arkansas’s handling of the vaccine.) Even within the priority groupings, though, how will the distribution work?

A friend sent a message being distributed in New Mexico, where the governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, is a former secretary of health. I found it interesting.

Advertisement

From the New Mexico Department of Health Do you want to pre-register for your COVID-19 Vaccine? Please use this tool to register with the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH). When vaccine is available, NMDOH will send you a notification to schedule your appointment (you must have access to a mobile phone). Thank you for pre-registering for the COVID-19 Vaccine. After pre-registering, you will be sent to this page: Over the next few months, New Mexico will receive limited supplies of COVID-19 vaccine. The entire Phase 1 (1a, 1b, 1c) of vaccine distribution in the United States will be reserved for specific populations while supplies are limited. During Phase 1a, New Mexico and most other states are vaccinating health care workers and residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. We will also be vaccinating other workers who provide direct, in-person services to patients, persons with disabilities, and persons living in congregate care settings who are at risk of exposure to the virus or who handle infectious materials. Tribal communities are also beginning to receive vaccine in Phase 1a and establishing their own allocation priorities. We do not expect to have enough supply to move beyond Phase 1a until early 2021. New Mexico will finalize plans for the remainder of Phase 1 after reviewing final recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and considering the amount and pace of distribution of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to New Mexico. Two major groups will be prioritized in future distributions: Essential workers identified by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices People most vulnerable to significant disease and death from COVID-19, including seniors, people with medical conditions that make them more susceptible to serious illness and death from COVID-19, and vulnerable communities that have been hit hardest by the disease It will be several months before we have enough vaccine to vaccinate all New Mexicans in these categories. For more information please visit https://cv.nmhealth.org/covid-vaccine/ . You will be contacted as soon as you become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

And that’s not all. Grisham also announced this last week: