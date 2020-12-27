Hospitals overflowing, unemployment benefits expired, Rome literally burning and the president golfs. pic.twitter.com/1xeSGMRiq9 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 27, 2020

Mass confusion as government heads to a shutdown; millions lose unemployment benefits, and the COVID death rate continues to rise.

How, again, can 40 percent of Americans approve of this sociopathic ogre?

BREAKING: AP source: President Trump signs pandemic relief and government-funding measure, averting government shutdown. Find updates here: https://t.co/A696ewpv3Y — The Associated Press (@AP) December 28, 2020

UPDATE: it appears he will sign the relief bill. He is still a psychopathic ogre.