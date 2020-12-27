By
Max Brantley
On
3:48 pm

The updated Health Department website provides these numbers:

Total cases to date: 214,877.

Increase since yesterday: 908 (up from yesterday on an even lower number of tests, with a positivity rate still better than double the 5 percent danger zone used by the CDC.)

Active cases: 21,454

Decrease since yesterday: 835

Deaths to date: 3,482

Increase since yesterday: 41

Current hospitalizations: 1,093

Increase since yesterday: 34

UPDATE: Here’s the daily summary.

And the governor’s mush:

Yesterday was a much lower number of new cases, partly because of lower testing. Of the 41 deaths, 25 are delayed reporting from November. Regardless, this is a loss for all of us. Please continue to follow public health guidelines and recommendations.

The line is open.