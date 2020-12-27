The 908 reported new cases Dec. 27 is much lower than the seven-day average of 1,889.6, but showed an increase from Dec. 26 data. @maryhennigan_ pic.twitter.com/d2pc14hWFm — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) December 27, 2020

The updated Health Department website provides these numbers:

Total cases to date: 214,877.

Increase since yesterday: 908 (up from yesterday on an even lower number of tests, with a positivity rate still better than double the 5 percent danger zone used by the CDC.)

Active cases: 21,454

Decrease since yesterday: 835

Deaths to date: 3,482

Increase since yesterday: 41

Current hospitalizations: 1,093

Increase since yesterday: 34

UPDATE: Here’s the daily summary.

908 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas have been added in today’s update. Visit our interactive dashboard for more information: https://t.co/M5BsgcTx8M pic.twitter.com/mXgoGnMx2O — Ark. Dept. of Health (@ADHPIO) December 27, 2020

And the governor’s mush:

Yesterday was a much lower number of new cases, partly because of lower testing. Of the 41 deaths, 25 are delayed reporting from November. Regardless, this is a loss for all of us. Please continue to follow public health guidelines and recommendations.

