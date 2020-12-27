Little Rock police said Kimeisha Harris was found dead on the floor of her home in the 2700 block of Longcoy Street in the John Barrow Addition about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police responding to a call were directed to the front door by Quincy Harris. After interviews, Harris was charged with first-degree murder. A police release didn’t specify the cause of the death of Harris’ wife. The Pulaski jail roster said Harris was also charged with being in possession of a firearm and on a warrant for failure to appear on an earlier misdemeanor charge.

It was the second homicide in less than a week in the neighborhood, but there’s no indication of a connection. Officers responding to a shooting in the 3500 block of Longcoy early Dec. 23 later found an 18-year-old fatally wounded and two others with minor gunshot wounds after a car accident nearby.

UPDATE: The Christmas weekend has been deadly in Little Rock. Three other homicides have been reported in addition to Harris’ death. Details are scant, but they occurred at Saturday and Sunday in the 10900 block of Mara Lynn Road, the 6900 block of Geyer Springs Road and the 8400 block of Labette Drive.

Police said Brandon Simpson, 36 was found dead inside a residence on Mara Lynn about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. They were responding to a call that shots had been fired and someone might be inside the residence in distressed. Officers forcd a door and found Simpson’s body, as well as a woman hiding in a shower.