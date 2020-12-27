Authorities have identified 63-year-old Anthony Warner, a computer technician, as the Nashville bomber and say human remains found at the site had been matched against DNA from one of his relatives.

The blast Christmas morning in an explosive-rigged RV was preceded by 15 minutes of loudspeaker warnings and then the playing of Petula Clark’s “Downtown.” (Lyrics: “When you’re alone and life is making you lonely, you can always go downtown … the lights are much brighter there … you can forget all your troubles, forget all your cares.”) Building damage was extensive. Three people suffered injuries.

Was the AT&T building a target? Did Warner join in the paranoia that new 5G cellphone technology was being used to spy on Americans?

Many questions still to be answered.