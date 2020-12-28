Here’s the early jump on COVID-19 cases in Arkansas today and it’s not good: A new record number of hospitalizations and 55 more deaths.
Total cases to date: 216,528
Increase since yesterday: 1,651. (After about 700 on Saturday and 900 on Sunday thanks to a Christmas testing lull.) And also note the cases came from only about 6,600 tests.
Active cases: 20,831
Decline from yesterday: 623
Deaths to date: 3,537
Increase since yesterday: 55
Hospitalizations: 1,155, well ahead of the previous record of 1,110 last Wednesday.
Increase from yesterday: 162
UPDATE: I now have the full summary and the governor’s daily comment:
“It will take a few days to know whether the increase in hospitalizations is the result of buildup after the long Christmas weekend. Regardless, the high number of cases continues to strain our health care system. Regretfully, we also have an additional 55 deaths in Arkansas from COVID-19. The importance of following guidance from the Department of Health cannot be overstated.”