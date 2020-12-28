Here’s the early jump on COVID-19 cases in Arkansas today and it’s not good: A new record number of hospitalizations and 55 more deaths.

Total cases to date: 216,528

Increase since yesterday: 1,651. (After about 700 on Saturday and 900 on Sunday thanks to a Christmas testing lull.) And also note the cases came from only about 6,600 tests.

Active cases: 20,831

Decline from yesterday: 623

Deaths to date: 3,537

Increase since yesterday: 55

Hospitalizations: 1,155, well ahead of the previous record of 1,110 last Wednesday.

Increase from yesterday: 162

