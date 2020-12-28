The House today voted to increase COVID-19 aid checks from $600 to $2,000, as Donald Trump had suggested.

Now to the Senate, where the outlook isn’t good and where many senators would prefer not to be on record opposing it..

The vote was mostly on party lines, CNBC reported.

The House passed the payments in a fast-track procedure with just enough support to meet the two-thirds threshold needed. The chamber approved the measure in a 275-134 vote. Democrats backed the bill by a 231-2 margin. Forty-four GOP representatives supported the measure and 130 voted against it, after days of calls by the Republican Trump to increase the payments to $2,000.

Can’t find the roll call yet to see if any of Arkansas’s four Republican members of the House joined Trump’s call for more support.