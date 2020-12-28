Lots happening in Little Rock city government Tuesday.
An announcement is planned at 1 p.m. with details about the city’s plan to provide free WiFi in several parks and community centers. It’s an initiative aimed at addressing the increased reliance on Internet use by school children during the pandemic.
Then comes a special called meeting of the City Board at 4 p.m. Items include a vote on the 2021 budget, the action that wasn’t completed at the last board meeting when events grew contentious over Director Lance Hines‘ resolution for an expression of no-confidence in Police Chief Keith Humphrey, a move deferred after it was opposed by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. That resolution remains on the board agenda Tuesday.
Also on the agenda: An executive session to review City Manager Bruce Moore and City Attorney Tom Carpenter. They’ve both been in the middle of the changing dynamic at City Hall in two years of Scott’s leadership, in which he took control, among others, of choosing leaders of the police and fire departments, a job once done by the city manager. Carpenter has found himself in the middle of a range of issues, including Freedom of Information matters (not a bright spot in the Scott years). Carpenter had to correct the mayor on a point of order during the last discussion of the Hines resolution.
There will also be a meeting at 6 p.m. to set the agenda for the Jan. 5 board meeting, but that schedule currently holds little of new interest.
A note to the public about participation from City Hall:
Due to pandemic restrictions, board meetings are being in the William Grant Still Ballroom at the Robinson Center and streamed to the City Facebook and YouTube channels (a link to the YouTube stream is provided on the LittleRock.gov home page) and broadcast on Comcast Cable Ch. 11 or AT&T U-verse Ch. 99.
Residents who would like to participate in the Citizen Communication portion of the meeting, or those who would like to speak because they have an item on the agenda, may:
* Send their statement or question to cityclerksoffice@littlerock.gov

* Email cityclerksoffice@littlerock.go

* Call (501) 371-6803 to leave a number where they may be reached during the meeting.
Comments or questions for Citizen Communication must be received before the meeting convenes at 6 p.m. Residents should include, in either the email or phone message, the agenda item number about which they wish to speak.