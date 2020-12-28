U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert and assorted other wackjobs have sued Mike Pence to win a ruling that Pence may unilaterally decide which electors vote Jan. 6 on the next president.

We’ll leave commentary on a Republican member of Congress, Denver Riggleman.

This is NUTS https://t.co/hX2zrFKQT6 — Congressman Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) December 28, 2020

Don’t go looking for similar wisdom from Arkansans in Congress. At least none of them have signed on the lawsuit. Yet. Nor has Attorney General Leslie Rutledge intervened in support. Yet.

This would be funny, but for the fact that Trump pardonee Mike Flynn is calling for martial law and a mass demonstration on Jan. 6 and Trump is egging this sort of talk on.

Joe Biden will be the next president, but he will lead a country where democracy has been devalued, perhaps mortally damaged for many years to come.

U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu made a good point about the craven Pence.