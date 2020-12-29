Sen. Bernie Sanders has a plan to force a vote on the House-approved increase in virus relief payments from $600 to $2,000.

If Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to have a vote, he says he’ll delay a speedy override vote on the defense spending bill, which the House has already overriden. This could scrap holiday getaway plans for the Senate.

Advertisement

What’s to fear about a roll call, senators? With Donald Trump and the pandemic-impoverished people of America? Or not?

Sanders said he views the larger stimulus checks as key for Americans battered by a worsening pandemic.