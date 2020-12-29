The governor said it plainly to open his weekly coronavirus briefing: “There’s not any good news at all.”

Advertisement

The bad news included a record one-day increase in deaths — 66. The hospitalizations were up six to a new record. The new case count was not a record, but the positivity rate in testing was sky-high again.

It was no surprise against this backdrop that the governor will extend his public health emergency declaration, due to expire tomorrow, for 60 days.

Advertisement

He said there’d been a one-third increase in new cases since Thanksgiving with a 10 percent increase in hospitalizations. He said he was hopeful that extra care was taken during Christmas, but experts expect a rise from the reason, including the New Year observance. He said he expected an eventual increase in hospitalization, even with better therapeutics and management. This was echoed by Health Director Jose Romero who urged people to reconsider getting together in large groups. He said gatherings should be limited to nuclear families in the home.

Romero said he couldn’t over-emphasize how critical the next two weeks would be in observing health guidelines. “I am very concerned about where we could be going,” Romero said,

Advertisement

The governor said 5 percent of ICU beds remain available, 20 percent of regular hospital beds and 40 percent of ventilators. But broken down by geographics regions, he said, “That’s where it gets into problems.”

On other topics:

Hutchinson reported on vaccine distribution. He said he wasn’t satisfied with the pace. For example, only a bit more than 1,000 doses of the 31,700 Moderna vaccine, which began arriving last week, have been distributed. About half the Pfizer vaccine has been distributed.

The governor said he hoped all health care workers and all nursing home patients would be vaccinated by the end of January, preferably earlier. Then the process would move to essential workers, older people and people with health complications. It’s likely to be February before the rest of the population has a clearer idea when vaccines will reach them.

Advertisement

Rachel Bunch of the nursing home association said there are some obstacles in getting vaccines from pharmacies to patients, in part because of a consent process. She said she hoped all nursing homes would have been offered a vaccine clinic by mid-January.

Hutchinson cheered the extension of federal COVID aid, particularly citing $800 million the state is expected to receive for education, both K-12 and higher education. About $200 million will go directly to colleges and universities. The spending will follow the outlines under which education money was provided previously. Education Secretary Johnny Key said some of the more than $500 million in K-12 money can be used to make buildings safer.

In response to questions, Hutchinson said he wasn’t prepared to announce a continuation of a mandated 11 p.m. closing time for restaurants and bars serving alcohol, due to expire Jan. 3.

Hutchinson was also asked if he had concerns about the legislature placing limits on his emergency powers and enforcement of rules on restaurants and bars. He again praised compliance with health rules by most establishments and said the state had pressed for compliance through regular inspections.

He said he expected the General Assembly to address his emergency powers. He said he hoped for support from the legislature, which will be under the extended directive when it convenes.

Here are the day’s hospital numbers:

Current hospitalizations: 1,161

Total Beds: 8,940

Total Beds Available: 1,924

Advertisement

Total ICU Beds: 1,155

Total ICU Beds Available: 55

Total Vents: 1,091

Total Vents Available: 661

Total Covid patients in ICU: 385

Total Covid patients on vents: 198