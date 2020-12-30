The coronavirus numbers today will include yet another new record in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

UPDATE: Here’s the daily summary:

The new case number is just shy of the 3,204 recorded last week.

Said the governor:

“We continue to see high numbers of new cases and capacity pressures on our hospitals. I urge everyone to be careful as we enter another holiday to reduce the virus spread, and we need to support each other as Arkansans while we work to distribute the vaccine.”

Here’s the full hospital report:

Current hospitalizations: 1,174 (up from 1,161 yesterday)

Total Beds: 8,924

Total Beds Available: 1,968

Total ICU Beds: 1,155

Total ICU Beds Available: 50

Total Vents: 1,091

Total Vents Available: 650

Total Covid patients in ICU: 386

Total Covid patients on vents: 205

Also, strong words from UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson: