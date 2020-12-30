The coronavirus numbers today will include yet another new record in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
UPDATE: Here’s the daily summary:
The new case number is just shy of the 3,204 recorded last week.
Said the governor:
“We continue to see high numbers of new cases and capacity pressures on our hospitals. I urge everyone to be careful as we enter another holiday to reduce the virus spread, and we need to support each other as Arkansans while we work to distribute the vaccine.”
Here’s the full hospital report:
Current hospitalizations: 1,174 (up from 1,161 yesterday)
Total Beds: 8,924
Total Beds Available: 1,968
Total ICU Beds: 1,155
Total ICU Beds Available: 50
Total Vents: 1,091
Total Vents Available: 650
Total Covid patients in ICU: 386
Total Covid patients on vents: 205
Also, strong words from UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson:
On Tuesday, the state of Arkansas reported 66 new deaths from COVID-19, a disturbing new record for our state. UAMS, despite limiting the number of elective surgeries, has had difficulty keeping pace with the needs of patients with & without COVID-19…
— Cam Patterson (@drcampatterson) December 30, 2020