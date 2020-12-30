In April, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. attempted to discourage the practice of vehicle caravans by issuing an executive order prohibiting groups of five or more vehicles from driving somewhere with the intention of getting out of the vehicles for recreational purposes.

The activity has continued and was a subject of critical remarks by city directors last night during a discussion of their satisfaction or dissatisfaction with Police Chief Keith Humphrey.

City Director Kathy Webb, who’s been following the issue, disclosed on Facebook today that the mayor had signed a new executive order yesterday. I requested it under FOI.

Here it is.

It addresses both caravanning and drag racing and invokes the pandemic emergency as justification for an order to enforce social distancing to prevent a surge of COVID-19. The key portion:

This restriction on caravans appears to be the same as the one issued in April. It expired in July. But it adds sections about drag racing and giving the city some trespass enforcement powers on private property. It would allow them to enforce the law on private parking lots, when posted and with the permission of the owners. It would, for example, allow the city to “prohibit unsafe or driving actions such as using skid marks to draw circles or other shapes on the surface after business hours.”

Webb also said an ordinance was in the works addressing gatherings on private property.