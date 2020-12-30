To no one’s surprise, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell seems intent on killing consideration of House legislation to increase COVID aid to $2,000.

He offers a pre-text and some poison pills that Donald Trump would like, but the truth is Republicans just don’t favor helping people on the lower end of the scale, the primary beneficiaries of this relief. He doesn’t want a roll call on this proposal. And he’s not happy that Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding up a vote on the override of Trump’s devote of the defense spending bill to force a vote on the COVID aid.