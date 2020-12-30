The Federal Government has distributed the vaccines to the states. Now it is up to the states to administer. Get moving! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

Evidence grows that dumping a worldwide epidemic on the states is a bad idea. We knew that already, but the overpromised and under-delivered vaccine rollout is another good example.

Enormous disasters are precisely the sort of thing a well-run federal government is best equipped to handle. Think FEMA in the era of James Lee Witt.

Don’t think Donald Trump in the era of COVID-19.

Arkansas doesn’t appear to be doing so hot on vaccine distribution, by the governor’s own admission yesterday. Not doing so hot on wearing masks either.

I beg again to the governor, the president, somebody, for a clear and rational distribution policy that specifically outlines the order of preference. New Mexico’s plan for a signup with a promise of a notice to schedule an appointment seems like a great idea.

We need a mass mobilization and a plan. People need to know specifics. Not being left to guess.