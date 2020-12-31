No record on new cases today, but hospitalizations hit yet another high as active cases and deaths continue to grow.

Said the governor:

“I spent the last day of 2020 working with our health department team on vaccine distribution. And while the new cases are way too high, the 2,708 new cases today are more than 400 fewer than the same day last week. We are also working with our incredible hospitals on the best way to cover the increase in hospitalizations. Be safe this New Year’s Eve.”