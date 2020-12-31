Judge Price Marshall, chief judge of federal courts in the Eastern District of Arkansas, has issued an order that all civil and criminal jury trials will be suspended through March 23, rather than resume in mid-January as originally hoped.

His order says at the outset:

The order says existing rules for remote proceedings will continue and a judge could set a trial under extraordinary circumstances. But only one grand jury will be held in February and March. Marshall said there’s a “substantial risk” in holding jury trials and potential jurors’ inability or reluctance to serve could prevent juries being chosen from a cross-section of those eligible.