Arkansas Health Director Dr. Jose Romero today extended the 11 p.m. closing time for restaurants and bars with alcohol permits until Feb. 3.

The order, issued under the governor’s emergency powers in November, was due to expire Sunday.

(That’s right, no midnight toasts tonight in commercial establishments, at least not without risk of running afoul of ABC enforcement.)

Romero’s directive said it was issued “in consultation with” the governor. Violation of the directive is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 and a month in jail.