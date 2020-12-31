The city of Little Rock yesterday provided the list of recipients of forgivable loans it made to small businesses under a pandemic emergency assistance program. A total of $212,000 has been distributed to 43 businesses.

The city began taking applications in June for $250,000 made available from community development block grant money.

It was available to those in business for at least two years with fewer than 20 employees and provided up to $5,000 for operational costs. The payments are considered interest-free loans, forgiven if jobs are preserved after one year.

All but three businesses received $5,000, with the others receiving $4,000. They included salons, a bakery, a coffee shop and a tavern.

Here are the recipients.