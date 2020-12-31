“Arkansas needs to immediately lay out a schedule to: deliver the COVID vaccine to school sites, vaccinate school personnel for free; and promote the importance of getting the vaccine to all educators and staff,” said D.P.A. Chairman @MJGrayAR #arpx https://t.co/hjQiD7xw4M — Democratic Party of Arkansas (@ArkDems) December 30, 2020

The Arkansas Democratic Party makes a worthy suggestion on vaccine distribution.

Advertisement

But it is one of many questions. One I have is whether people older than 65 or people over 75 will be in the top priority category after health workers, nursing home residents and top-priority recipients are served. As a ‘tweener, I admit I have a personal interest. There’s conflicting guidance on the state website, depending on state or CDC recommendations. We still haven’t resolved in Arkansas the question of who’ll be deemed an essential worker for purposes of higher priority in the vaccination order.

Another question is whether there’s going to be a central state information source for pharmacies that will stock the vaccine. (Some are taking names for waiting lists.)

Advertisement

Is there a plan for a state registration process, such as New Mexico has devised? In it, people are notified of an appointment to obtain the vaccination. Photos of hordes of people waiting in line for shots in Florida didn’t strike me as an ideal approach, even outdoors in masks.

The state is at the mercy of distribution of the vaccine, in part. The Trump administration overpromised and underdelivered. Perhaps, in 21 days, a new federal government will take control of the huge task as the Trump administration should have done, rather than leaving it to the 50 states. Some states have better means, instincts and leadership than others. News that some vaccine doses may expire before being used was among the headlines on Twitter this morning.