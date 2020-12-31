🚨 NEW op ed in @FoxNewsOpinion from AGs @JeffLandry & @LeslieRutledge “Georgia voters must hold the line alongside us to prevent a Democratic-run lawless, socialist, and jobless America.” https://t.co/FV956ps7d9 — RAGA (@RepublicanAGs) December 31, 2020

Here’s a ]dishonest piece of work by Leslie Rutledge and another Republican attorney general on the Georgia Senate runoffs.

It’s a pack of lies associating Democratic candidates with everything from defunding police to socialism and support for lawlessness and joblessness. Why they didn’t include killing puppies I don’t know. They also slam Warnock for criticism of the war in Iraq. Who was that other politician who opposed that war? I believe it was Donald Trump.

But this statement struck me:

As the chief law enforcement officers in our home states of Louisiana and Arkansas, …

You see this formulation often. It is, at best, misleading. The attorney general is the top legal advisor to state government. The office has some sworn officers who chauffeur the A.G., but it does precious little arresting and prosecuting. It does handle appeals of criminal cases brought by local prosecutors and defends challenges of state law. So its duties include enforcement, after a fashion, but not in the sense of frontline police agencies busy writing traffic tickets, busting down doors and arresting criminals. And thank goodness.

I wish Rutledge spent more time looking after Arkansas laws — such as legislators who steal state money to benefit pals and otherwise flout ethics rules — than in trying to prevent enforcement of laws passed elsewhere on guns, abortion, gay rights, pollution and more.