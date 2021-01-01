Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde has issued extended a previous order restricting access to county buildings from Jan. 4 to Feb. 28.

This order includes the courthouse.

The order cites the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the county and the slow rollout of vaccines.

Operations will continue in all facilities and when people in need of services can’t get business done by phone or other means, access will be provided through security checkpoints. The county said it will provide means to hold trials if courts decide they must be conducted.