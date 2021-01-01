Many Senate Republicans, but not nominal warhawk Sen. Tom Cotton, joined Democrats in overriding Donald Trump’s veto of the defense bill. The vote was 81-13. The House had overridden the veto earlier.

Trump objected to removing the names of Confederate generals (traitors to the U.S.) from military bases and also wanted the bill to include extraneous, non-defense matters.

Advertisement

Cotton is as staunch a Trump defender as there is. He’d earlier been a no-show on the vote to schedule the override vote. He voted against the bill originally, though it pays American troops. He railed against the size of the legislation and the amount of time given to consider it. He noted Trump’s desire to include the repeal of protection for Internet companies.

Sen. John Boozman voted to override.

Advertisement

A few Democrats, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, opposed the override hoping to use that as a wedge to get an up-or-down vote on increasing COVID aid from $600 to $2,000. Moscow Mitch wouldn’t stand for it. Sanders issued a news release:

Reacting to Senate Republicans’ refusal to provide unanimous consent for a motion by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) seeking up-or-down votes on two bills providing $2,000 in direct economic relief to working-class families today, including Majority Leader McConnell’s own proposal, Sanders issued the following statement: “Over the past four days I have asked, time and time again, for the Republican leadership to allow the Senate to vote on legislation that passed the House to provide a $2,000 direct payment to working class adults and their kids. This is legislation that Trump supports, Biden supports, and over two-thirds of the U.S. House supported — including 44 Republicans. In fact, a recent poll suggests that 78% of the American people support that approach. Unfortunately, Mitch McConnell and the Republican leadership have refused to allow the Senate to vote on this bill, even when accompanied by a vote on the bill which they themselves proposed. “At a time when so many Americans are facing economic desperation, it is tragic that the Republican leadership has turned their backs on the working families of this country. When the Biden Administration assumes office, the Senate must immediately take up and pass bold legislation which deals with the economic pain that so many Americans are experiencing.”