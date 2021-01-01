The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette today noted in detail the coming of yet another income tax cut for the wealthy of Arkansas in 2021.

The top marginal rate, imposed on all income over a measly $8,000 or so, will drop from 6.6 to 5.9 percent, an income tax cut of better than 10 percent. This is on top of a 5 percent cut in the top bracket tax rate last year.

This is a gigantic windfall for the wealthy, an aspect somewhat underplayed in the D-G account. As I wrote in my lament on the first round of upper-income tax cuts a year ago, Governor Hutchinson’s tax cuts overwhelmingly accrue to the benefit of the wealthy.

About 200,000, or only about 14 percent of Arkansas taxpayers, will benefit from this latest slash in taxes (and a resulting drop in state revenue). The past figures say that 70 percent of the governor’s tax cut will go to the top 1 percent, those making almost $456,000 a year or more. Fully 90 percent will go to those making more than $250,000, about 15,000 or so Arkansas taxpayers, while more than 1.2 million get nothing but a tighter state budget for important services. Your $82,000 income earner will realize a break this year of near $500. Not peanuts, but your average Tyson/Walton/Stephens/etc. million-dollar-club members will be reaping a windfall of $7,000 or so per million in income. (I hesitate to call all this income earnings because it’s often unearned income in the form of dividends and interest.)

Hutchinson likes to say he took care of lower-income working people with previous tax cuts. They produced pennies, an average of $20 to $25 per taxpayer, with much less than that for people at the lowest end of the scale. Indeed, the last round of tax increases for the wealthy actually included some tiny INCREASES for people at the bottom end of the scale.

Do the tax cuts trickle down? Research says no. They benefit the recipients and don’t create jobs, while promoting inequality. Do they produce capital for investment in Arkansas? Only if Arkansas offers a better investment opportunity than the wealthy can find elsewhere. Capital flow has little regard for state boundaries.

Despite the tax-cutting and the pandemic, Michael Wickline’s article notes, Arkansas is amassing an ever bigger surplus, rather than spending the money on schools, health care, public safety and the needs of people at the bottom. Of course. Because Hutchinson and other Republicans want to build a cushion for still MORE tax cuts for the wealthy.

Hutchinson insists these tax cuts have attracted people to relocate to Arkansas. I’d like to see the evidence. He says it’s confidential. Also not widely known is the number of Arkansas figures who’ve established tax-flight residencies in Texas and other no-income-tax states.

Arkansas’s income tax, once progressive, is growing more regressive, to match our punitive sales tax rate. There are now only three tax brackets, rather than six, with something growing increasingly akin to a flat tax.

Hutchinson thinks tax rates are key to competition for economic development. There’s little evidence to support the theory and a lot of prosperity in high-tax locations to dispute it. An educated workforce, infrastructure, quality of life and broad public policy (is your state inclusive? does it respect individual rights? is it safe?) count more, I’d wager. These attributes, wouldn’t you know it, often cost money. Income taxes provide more than half of the state’s general revenue. Keep slicing it (or eliminating it as would-be governor Tim Griffin suggests) and how do you pay for the things that are proven to be attractive to business and people.

A variety of proposals have been floated to remember the people at the bottom in the coming legislative session, such as an earned income tax credit or elimination of taxes on the lowest-paid workers. If history is a guide, the budget hawks of the Republican legislature will decide the state can’t afford THAT. Every $10 you give in tax cuts to 1 million working poor is $10 million you can’t give in tax cuts to the 13,000 one-percenters.