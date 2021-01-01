Here’s the open line.

I’ll update with the daily COVID-19 report when it arrives.

Advertisement

UPDATE:

So much for Governor Hutchinson’s whistle past the graveyard yesterday when he observed that the rise in COVID-19 cases was less than that recorded on the same day a week ago. We blew through the record today.

Advertisement

The one-day increase was a record by more than 1,000 against the previous high of 3,204 on Christmas Eve. The growth in active cases, more than 1,700, doesn’t bode well for hospital demand, though it dropped slightly today. The positive testing rate is staggeringly high, better than 30 percent.

Advertisement

Said the governor, even more emptily than usual:

There are 4,304 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. This is a record in newly reported cases. We are certainly in the surge after Christmas travel and gatherings. As we enter this new year, our first resolution should be to follow guidelines. We all must do our part.

People are not paying attention to that social distancing thing. See the story about 7 people shot about 4 a.m. this morning at a club in Fort Smith — The Wave event center. Local authorities say it isn’t covered by the 11 p.m. curfew that applies to establishments with alcohol sales permits. But isn’t there a new rule that requires state approval of plans for indoor gatherings of more than 10 people? I’m guessing more than 10 gathered if seven suffered gunshot wounds.

Its Facebook page advertised last night’s event: