No state report on COVID-19 numbers yet, but in the meanwhile, some entertainment from the few dozen who turned out for the Trump bus at the Capitol today. My photos snapped at high noon, the announced time. Yes, some tough boys with military-style weapons, camo and other gear were on the scene.

If you’ve missed it, Ted Cruz is leading a round-robin of U.S. Senators who’ll demand an “audit” of the lack of evidence of their allegations of vote fraud to delay the electoral college vote next week. So far, neither Sen. Tom Cotton nor Sen. John Boozman are on board. But Cotton and Cruz are in a race for the title of most despised member of the Senate, so he may have something planned

UPDATE: Here’s the daily COVID report — the usual Saturday drop in cases and the usual drivel from the governor.