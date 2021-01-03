Governor Hutchinson has announced that the daily coronavirus summary soon will include a report on vaccinations.
The reduced number of new cases is partly because of lower testing yesterday. 40% of the new cases are coming from 5 counties, but the virus is active in every county. So, let’s all be careful and safe as we start the week. pic.twitter.com/Jo4XhFbYF2
— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 2, 2021
That’s good. It would be better still if somebody really took charge with a comprehensive signup policy; clear guidelines; timetables within the limits possible based on distribution, and a ready source of where to go and what to do.
Meanwhile, a typical Sunday, with a new case count that would have been huge back in the spring and summer but not counts as middling. And the hospitalization count hit yet another record high.
There are 2,033 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. There are also an additional 18 hospitalizations. New cases lead to increased hospitalizations which affect anyone needing treatment in a hospital, not just those with COVID-19.
Full report: pic.twitter.com/7dpsoL0WS3
— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 3, 2021
The line is open.
ALSO TODAY: The Little Rock School District has no choice under Asa’s thumb but to reopen five days a week when students return Tuesday. But Superintendent Mike Poore told parents in a video that attendance to winter sports events will be limited to families. He also urged families to consider “virtual” school options. The district WAS allowed, later than many others, to have Friday as a “virtual” day for teachers to catch up on handling in-person and virtual students. Schools will be open to students on Friday.
Has Hyvor changed the format again?
Somebody posted that change was coming. Looks not-so-friendly from first look.
” Your comment is awaiting moderation ” Does every comment have to wait for moderation now before it is posted. This is crazy!
And my first post is waiting for moderation. It’s not crazy, NVR,
But it does suck.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/03/us/church-shooting-winona-texas.html?action=click&module=Latest&pgtype=Homepage
A shooting at a church in Texas on Sunday left a pastor dead and three others, including the gunman, injured, the authorities said.
The shooting occurred at Starrville Methodist Church in Smith County, about 100 miles east of Dallas.
The gunman had been the subject of a police chase on Saturday evening, Sheriff Larry Smith of Smith County said at a news conference on Sunday.
It was unclear what set off the chase but the sheriff said the plates on the Volkswagen Jetta the man was driving were “fictitious — they didn’t belong on that vehicle.”
During the chase, the gunman brandished a shotgun through the sunroof of the Jetta, he said. A state trooper in a patrol car struck the car that the man was driving and the man fled into the woods, Sheriff Smith said.
A two-hour manhunt, in which drones and dogs were used, was unsuccessful, he said. The man took refuge in the church sometime late Saturday or early Sunday.
Around 9:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, the pastor, his wife and two others entered the church, unaware that the fugitive was inside, Sheriff Smith said.
The man, who had been hiding in the restroom, confronted the pastor, who drew his gun and asked the gunman to leave, the sheriff said.
But as they moved toward the front door, the man lunged at the pastor and took hold of the gun, shooting and killing the pastor. It was unclear what type of gun the pastor had or what happened to the shotgun the man had during the chase.
The gunman, who was not identified, sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand, Sheriff Smith said, though it was unclear who shot him.
One other person was shot and was in surgery at UT Health East Texas hospital on Sunday afternoon, officials said. That person’s condition was unclear.
Another person, a woman who was not shot, had non-life threatening injuries from a fall during the chaos after the shooting. She was in the same hospital in stable condition, a spokeswoman for the hospital said.
The shooting happened before people had gathered for church services.
There were four people, excluding the gunman, in the church at the time of the shooting, Sheriff Smith said. The authorities did not immediately identify the victims.
WWJD?
Fill him full of lead. Remington II, verse 45
test
Well at least I can see my posts and others now but the format is crappy.
Apparently no way to edit, delete, post direct links like before either. This is not progress!
It sure does seem like every new iteration of AT comment ability is worse than the one it replaces. What’s up with that? I get that I’m old and have always been a creature of habit, but this system (?) is seriously bad.
Apparently my negative comment regarding the new format got moderated out of interwebs. There was no name calling and there was no inappropriate language. I did choose a different user name.
only now it shows up.