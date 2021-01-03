Governor Hutchinson has announced that the daily coronavirus summary soon will include a report on vaccinations.

The reduced number of new cases is partly because of lower testing yesterday. 40% of the new cases are coming from 5 counties, but the virus is active in every county. So, let’s all be careful and safe as we start the week. pic.twitter.com/Jo4XhFbYF2 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 2, 2021

That’s good. It would be better still if somebody really took charge with a comprehensive signup policy; clear guidelines; timetables within the limits possible based on distribution, and a ready source of where to go and what to do.

Meanwhile, a typical Sunday, with a new case count that would have been huge back in the spring and summer but not counts as middling. And the hospitalization count hit yet another record high.

There are 2,033 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. There are also an additional 18 hospitalizations. New cases lead to increased hospitalizations which affect anyone needing treatment in a hospital, not just those with COVID-19. Full report: pic.twitter.com/7dpsoL0WS3 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 3, 2021

The line is open.

ALSO TODAY: The Little Rock School District has no choice under Asa’s thumb but to reopen five days a week when students return Tuesday. But Superintendent Mike Poore told parents in a video that attendance to winter sports events will be limited to families. He also urged families to consider “virtual” school options. The district WAS allowed, later than many others, to have Friday as a “virtual” day for teachers to catch up on handling in-person and virtual students. Schools will be open to students on Friday.