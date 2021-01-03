Mike Huckabee’s beachfront home in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., has been listed for sale for $9.495 million, more than three times what public records indicate he paid for it about a decade ago.

The information popped up in the last few days on various real estate websites, including realtor.com, which has 30 photos inside and out of the 8,224-square-foot house with six bedrooms and 7.5 baths.

The Zillow real estate website says the property was listed on Dec. 30. It says the property was assessed for property taxes in 2019 at $3.2 million, but, as in Arkansas, the assessed value is not a measure of market value. The Walton County appraiser puts the market value of the property at $7.18 million.

The Huckabees purchased the unimproved land for $800,000 in 2009 and, according to county records, spent about $2.2 million more building the house. It is held in the name of a family trust controlled by the Huckabees. During his time there, Huckabee made news by getting in a legal fight over public access to the beach in front of his house and also drew attention in a Reuters investigation of political help he received in getting a permit to build the house despite regulations relating to the eroding beachfront.

Huckabee confirmed last month that he was moving back to Arkansas after about a decade as a Florida resident. He owns a home on Claremore Court in western Little Rock (appraisal about $250,000) but has said he’d likely “consolidate” to a new property. His children and grandchildren live in Little Rock and his daughter, Sarah Sanders, is expected to run for governor in 2022.

PS: Walton County records show the house no longer is encumbered by a mortgage. A $3 million mortgage held by Centennial Bank was paid off in July, the records indicate.