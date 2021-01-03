How crazy can it get? Read this from the Washington Post:

President Trump urged fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat in an extraordinary one-hour phone call Saturday that election experts said raised legal questions.

The Washington Post obtained a recording of the conversation in which Trump alternately berated Raffensperger, tried to flatter him, begged him to act and threatened him with vague criminal consequences if the secretary of state refused to pursue his false claims, at one point warning that Raffensperger was taking “a big risk.”

Yes, there’s a tape. You can hear portions at the link.

So what do congressmen like Bruce Westerman and Tom Cotton and Rick Crawford think about the likes of this? American exceptionalism at work?

PS: And for the MAGA nuts desperately trying to claim the conversation was edited to make Trump look bad:

