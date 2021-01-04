Evan Lewis

The Monday number of new COVID-19 cases is low, as usual, thanks to decreased testing over the holiday weekend.

The total state count has risen to 234,781, up 1,306 over the last 24 hours.

Active cases dropped by 1,181 to 23,057.

Deaths rose by 51 to 3,800

Hospitalizations reached yet another new high, 1,296 compared with 1,234 yesterday.

More when the daily summary arrives from the governor.

UPDATE: The summary:

Said the governor:

“Today’s increase in hospitalizations and the 51 new deaths from COVID-19 are vivid reminders of how many families are hurting because of this pandemic. Our health care system is stretched and the numbers are likely to increase more. Thanks to all who are doing everything they can to be safe.”

Here is the daily report on hospital numbers:

Current hospitalizations: 1,296

Total Beds: 8,895

Total Beds Available: 1,981

Total ICU Beds: 1,155

Total ICU Beds Available: 49

Total Vents: 1,101

Total Vents Available: 642

Total Covid patients in ICU: 411

Total Covid patients on vents: 211

And here is the first daily vaccine update: