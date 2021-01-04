The state is still awaiting final word on the implementation of new federal unemployment benefits provided in the recent extension of COVID-19 relief aid.
The Arkansas Workforce Services Division responded to my request for information about impact in Arkansas with this information, now posted on the agency’s website:
A new stimulus package with changes and extensions for unemployment benefits passed Congress December 21 and was signed into law on December 27, 2020. We are awaiting guidance from the US Department of Labor and we will share updates as soon as we have more information on the extensions and revision of the current programs and the new Mixed Earner program. Under current federal law, additional weeks for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PUEC) ended Saturday, December 26, 2020. In order to preserve any possible rights to PUA and PEUC benefits, claimants should continue to file weekly claims. Payments under the revised programs may be delayed due to finalization of implementation guidance and updating of IT systems accordingly.