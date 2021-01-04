🙂 I just found out, I’m going to be introducing a speaker at the DC rally who is kind of a big deal. 😂He once clicked like on my post and then posted a photo of me with my AR 15 on his page..Anyone ever heard of this guy?😂🤣😎😎FYI – the rally is now two days. Jan. 5th and 6th pic.twitter.com/0nEtO2Cspt — Jan Morgan (@JanMorganMedia) January 3, 2021

Well, lookee here. An Arkansas political figure (Jan Morgan, a failed Republican candidate for governor) will be joining the rally today and Tuesday in Washington in support of overturning democracy and reinstalling Donald Trump in the White House.

Morgan says she’s going to introduce a fellow gunophile, Ted Nugent.

Strike up “Cat Scratch Fever.”