Please see my statement below on the Joint Session of Congress on January 6:https://t.co/oozjpm9r9x — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 4, 2021

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton announced last night that he wouldn’t join the extremist senators planning to challenge electoral voters in swing states.

So far, it appears Arkansas U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford will proceed in joining the attack on democracy. U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman may yet join the effort, too, as he did the seditious lawsuit over Joe Biden’s election. Other Arkansas congressmen have seemed willing to accept the outcome.

Cotton pitches his rare departure from support for Donald Trump as a vote against Democratic Party aims to do away with the electoral college.

I think the former Republican Rep. Nate Bell got closer to Cotton’s motivation (while welcoming his position):

99% sure it has more to do with separation from Hawley, Cruz etc than principles but I’ll take it regardless of motivation. — Nate Bell (@NateBell4AR) January 4, 2021

If you follow Cotton’s Twitter thread, you’ll see the MAGA zanies are highly critical of Cotton. But to give you some idea of how well informed they are, see comments that they hope he is “primaried” for his Trump apostasy. They’ll have to wait a while. He was just sworn in for a six-year term.

I liked Weigel’s comment on the criticism:

Inevitable, I guess, but accusing Cotton of going soft on the PRC is like accusing Markey of being a shill for ExxonMobil https://t.co/cXz8SeRaNP — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 4, 2021



The Cotton statement:

“I share the concerns of many Arkansans about irregularities in the presidential election, especially in states that rushed through election-law changes to relax standards for voting-by-mail. I also share their disappointment with the election results. I, therefore, support a commission to study the last election and propose reforms to protect the integrity of our elections. And after Republicans win in Georgia, the Senate should also hold more hearings on these matters. All Americans deserve to have confidence in the elections that undergird our free government. Nevertheless, the Founders entrusted our elections chiefly to the states—not Congress. They entrusted the election of our president to the people, acting through the Electoral College—not Congress. And they entrusted the adjudication of election disputes to the courts—not Congress. Under the Constitution and federal law, Congress’s power is limited to counting electoral votes submitted by the states. If Congress purported to overturn the results of the Electoral College, it would not only exceed that power but also establish unwise precedents. First, Congress would take away the power to choose the president from the people, which would essentially end presidential elections and place that power in the hands of whichever party controls Congress. Second, Congress would imperil the Electoral College, which gives small states like Arkansas a voice in presidential elections. Democrats could achieve their longstanding goal of eliminating the Electoral College in effect by refusing to count electoral votes in the future for a Republican president-elect. Third, Congress would take another big step toward federalizing election law, another long-standing Democratic priority that Republicans have consistently opposed. Thus, I will not oppose the counting of certified electoral votes on January 6. I’m grateful for what the president accomplished over the past four years, which is why I campaigned vigorously for his reelection. But objecting to certified electoral votes won’t give him a second term—it will only embolden those Democrats who want to erode further our system of constitutional government.”

Trump took note: