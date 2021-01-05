The day’s news was not good. Yet another new high for hospitalizations; a record number of active cases, and the new case count was the second-highest to date, less only than the 4,300 reported last Friday.

The governor spent much of the prepared portion of the session to vaccinations and outlined the priority for administering the shots.

180,000 people are in the 1A category and there is a goal to complete vaccinating that group by the end of January. The category includes the recent addition of fire, police and EMTs.

The governor made an official a change to 1B to include those 70 and over rather than 75. This category covers 400,000 people. The hope is to do this category in 60 days beginning Feb. 1, Hutchinson said. The legislature, by the way, will be considered “essential government workers.”

Then comes 1C.

Hospitals, county health units and pharmacies will be providing the vaccinations.

Hutchinson said it would be a private-sector led initiative coordinated by state agencies, Health, military and emergency services.

He said the plan is to schedule the second vaccination when the first one is given.

Timelines on moving between phases are tentative and depend on several factors, including the potential for additional vaccines reaching the public.

The governor released for the second day a report on vaccinations. He emphasized reporting is delayed by up to three days. He said he expected the numbers to accelerate.

Among today’s comments:

John Vinson, CEO of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association, said pharmacists were “excited” about delivering the vaccine. He said more than 200 pharmacies would be participating.

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson said the system is “holding” and there is the capacity to expand for a surge in cases, such as by going to two patients per room at the University Hospital and creating new patient care areas. But he anticipated stress on the system, with higher rates of infection in some areas.

Health Director Jose Romero said a “surge on top of a surge” has arrived, as officials had feared. If the current trend continues, the state will see “significant numbers” of new cases. It can be slowed, but not stopped, he said. He said it is “essential” to wear masks and avoid congregations of people. He said the vaccine has been safe, with only 22 minor reactions reaching a need for reporting.

Education Secretary Johnny Key said he was encouraging districts to provide flexible leave options for teachers who test positive or must be with family members or quarantine. He urged them to use local money or new federal money they’ll receive to pay for emergency leave, rather than requiring employees to use their regular sick leave. He said superintendents will receive details about this later this week. Why not require this policy, Key was asked. He said the state couldn’t mandate how the local districts spend their money. The state covered the cost in the first half of the year with state money.

Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves reported 286 active cases among prisoners and 153 staff members. The department has received 975 doses of vaccine, enough for its officers.

Q&A

The governor said some capacity had been added as a result of the number of people not taking the vaccine, whether because people are refusing or because of difficulty in getting required consent for nursing home patients. The governor estimated about 75 percent in 1A are getting the shots. Patterson said a survey of UAMS workers showed 30 percent were reluctant to get the vaccine, primarily because of safety concerns. But he reiterated what Romero about the apparent safety of the vaccines.

Is a restriction on elective surgery possible? The governor said all are working to avoid that, in part by expanding ICU capacity. UAMS Chancellor Patterson said some steps have already been taken, such as by not performing procedures that would require overnight hospitalization in a bed that might be needed by someone seriously ill.

Will students be required to take mandated tests at school, even virtual students? Key said the tests will be required. “We expect they will be administered on-site,” he said. He hoped the districts will find ways for virtual students to come on-site. The state’s $800 million in federal funding is dependent on seeing that 95 percent of students take the tests. Hutchinson said the tests were vital to measure the impact of the pandemic on education.

More restrictions on business as a response to the surge? Said the governor: “The cases that we’re seeing are coming from home gatherings, they’re coming from social gatherings outside the working environment. … That’s not an area I’m willing to regulate.” The keys to victory are the vaccine and “individuals exercising their protective measures for others.” He and Romero continued to insist there’s no data to show bars and restaurants are contributing to the rise in cases. So why have an 11 p.m. curfew on drinking? It decreases socialization, Romero said.

Why aren’t teachers in the top vaccine category? Romero said risk factors, age and availability of vaccine were key factors in the priority guidelines and those in 1A were identified as most important to reach first.

Has Arkansas detected the new variation of COVID-19 that reportedly transmits more quickly. Romero said “suspicious” specimens have been sent for analysis. He said it would not be a surprise to find it here. Patterson said there was no clinical importance to that, however. Should it appear, it won’t require changes in vaccination or treatment.

The Biden transition: Hutchinson said he hoped it would “seamless” and not upset things that are working. He said there would be a “learning curve,” but he expected it to be smooth. (Editorial comment: It is laughable to suggest what the Trump administration has done is “working.”)

Here’s the daily hospital report as of 2 p.m.

Current hospitalizations: 1,323

Total Beds: 8,955

Total Beds Available: 1,849

Total ICU Beds: 1,155

Total ICU Beds Available: 47

Total Vents: 1,101

Total Vents Available: 651

Total Covid patients in ICU: 421

Total Covid patients on vents: 222