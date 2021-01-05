Governor Hutchinson moved first responders such as police and fire into the top priority category for receiving COVID-19 vaccinations and Little Rock wasted no time in taking advantage.

Little Rock Police Officer Timothy Pope (top photo with Cornerstone pharmacist Allison Ingram) and Fire Department battalion chief Naim Salaam (bottom photo with Cornerstone Pharmacy owner Britney Marsh) were the first to be inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine at the Little Rock Fire Department training center.

Hutchinson has promised more vaccination details at his weekly coronavirus briefing today. The Democrat-Gazette reported this morning that he’s already moved those older than 70 into the 1-B priority category, not yet underway, which he had indicated he’d likely do during an interview Sunday on CBS. That fact isn’t currently reflected on the Health Department website nor are many other details about receiving the vaccine.

Vaccines are off to a slow start in Arkansas, with responsibility divided among hospitals, pharmacies and other providers.