The Associated Press yesterday reported on a topic of immediate interest in Arkansas:

As lawmakers around the U.S. convene this winter to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, statehouses themselves could prove to be hothouses for infection. Many legislatures will start the year meeting remotely, but some Republican-controlled statehouses, from Montana to Pennsylvania, plan to hold at least part of their sessions in person, without requiring masks.

The Arkansas legislature convenes at noon Monday, in the respective chambers. Mask rules have been observed for some time, though some members have been more scrupulous than others. Plastic shields have been erected in many rooms to block spray.

The secretary of state is the overseer of the Capitol, but the legislature sets rules in its meeting rooms.

A House spokesman says a detailed news release is coming this week, but the expectation, in part is that the public will be allowed in the committee rooms only to testify and will be required to stay in a holding room while awaiting their turn. No remote testimony is anticipated. And what of the hallways and potential congregations there?

Chris Powell, a spokesman for Secretary of State John Thurston, gave me this summary of that office’s view of the covid-era session.

This is a restricted session. Only people with state business will be allowed into the Capitol. Masks will be required and social distancing will be encouraged. Anyone holding an event or press conference in the building will need to follow Health Department guidelines.

But what about those heading to a committee or hoping to talk with a legislator, whether public or lobbyist?

Our officers will conduct initial security screenings as per usual. It is my understanding that the Legislature and/or BLR will be doing additional screening of visitors and/or monitoring of certain areas around committee rooms. I’m told they will be issuing some sort of color-coded stickers to visitors depending on what meetings they are planning on attending. You may want to contact them for additional information.

So I’ve sent questions to the House and Senate and Bureau of Legislative Research.

Many legislators have tested positive. Many legislators are resisting the governor’s broad executive power to issue pandemic-related directives. The pandemic is surging. The vaccination rollout so far has been lagging in Arkansas.

It is perhaps not the ideal time for large crowds to gather in close quarters to “discuss” sometimes highly emotional issues.