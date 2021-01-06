The Washington disaster has managed to distract us from COVID-19, but of course it rages on, with a one-day record for reported deaths at 65, surpassing 58 recorded on Dec. 16, and a continuing rise in cases.

UPDATE:

Said the governor:

“We continue to see high numbers of new cases across the state. Be mindful of being a safe distance and protecting each other. It has been a tough day with the loss of another 65 of our friends and neighbors to COVID-19. Vaccine doses continue to be distributed across the state to those in Category 1-A, and we are also receiving additional doses each week.”

Vaccine report follows. Though reporting lags it still doesn’t look like things are moving very expeditiously. The state isn’t getting it done. Maybe the Biden administration can change this disaster.

Here’s the daily hospital count, down by two from yesterday:

Current hospitalizations: 1,321

Total Beds: 8,954

Total Beds Available: 1,917

Total ICU Beds: 1,155

Total ICU Beds Available: 42

Total Vents: 1,101

Total Vents Available: 655

Total COVID patients in ICU: 427

Total Covid patients on vents: 218