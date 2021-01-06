Jon Ossoff has been declared the winner of the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff, winning by a margin over David Perdue that currently would be sufficient to avoid a recount. Some overseas and military ballots are not yet counted.

With Raphael Warnock’s earlier victory in the other Georgia runoff, the Democrats now match the Republicans in Senate numbers and with a Democrat in the White House, the era of Mitch McConnell as majority leader is over. The Democratic vice president Kamala Harris will break ties.

The Democrats can do many things, but they’ll first have to decide about the filibuster rule. Joe Biden doesn’t appear to favor ending it. Nor do some other Democrats. That could leave McConnell as an effective roadblock to some important issues, such as voting rights, health care and environmental issues. But at least the Republican s will have to vote to block such legislation.

And again, let us praise Stacey Abrams, the brilliant Georgia politician who’s labored on voter registration and voter turnout in her state.