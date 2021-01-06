The Arkansas Lottery has announced two million-dollar winners.

Robbye Smith of Berryville won $1 million on a Millionaires Club scratch-off ticket and says she plans to buy a new home. (About a third of the winnings on such tickets are deducted for state and federal taxes.) She bought the ticket at a Murphy USA station in Berryville. It will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Denisho Howse of Sherwood won $1 million in the Play It Again Second-Chance drawing from non-winning scratch-off tickets.