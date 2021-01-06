You know that Leslie Rutledge, the attorney general of Arkansas, is running for governor in 2022. You know she’s been a diehard Trumper. You know she’s joined other Republican attorneys general in politically oriented lawsuits everywhere but the state she nominally represents.

So I found this news release from the GOP attorney generals PAC she once headed, kind of interesting.

Advertisement

It’s full of anodyne criticism of the violent Trumpers sacking of the U.S. Capitol day.

MIA: Leslie Rutledge

Advertisement

Does she deplore violent protests or not? Does she still support the riot instigator Trump or not?

She isn’t part even of a statement deploring violence by pro-Trump people.

Advertisement

Never mind the absence of a statement criticizing Trump.

Does she endorse what happened in Washington today?