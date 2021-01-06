The Republican-controlled Pulaski County Election Commission last night voted to decertify Bryan Poe, director of the election commission staff, from working in future elections.

Poe was not present. He’s on leave for his wife’s pregnancy.

The move was supported by Chair Evelyn Gomez and Commissioner Kristi Stahr, both Republican appointees. Democratic Commissioner Joshua Price objected because Poe wasn’t present; wasn’t allowed to give his side, and no documented list of grievances was presented. Price said he supported following customary human resource and legal procedures.

I caught only a part of the meeting on YouTube and the sound quality was poor, so many details are lacking. The meeting was held at the Capitol in the old Supreme Court chamber because county office buildings are closed to the public during the pandemic.

I’m unclear on the precise impact of the decision. I have asked Stahr by email if this strips Poe of duties year-round or only during the actual conduct of elections. And I’ve sought his comment.

Gomez and Stahr have long been unhappy with Poe because he’s resisted some of their efforts to manage staff issues. Shawn Camp, the assistant staff director, filed a police report after Gomez pushed him in a dispute over access to the commission building. The staff, including Poe, answers to County Judge Barry Hyde, a Democrat.

The November election is the recent cause of unhappiness. A central issue was inadvertent inclusion in vote totals of a mismarked box of 327 ballots that had been ruled ineligible for counting during the canvassing process. Twenty-seven of these were counted in a race for state House in which a Republican, Jim Sorvillo, was defeated by a Democrat, Ashley Hudson, by 24 votes. Sorvillo lost a Claims Commission contest this week seeking a recommendation for a new election, but the House of Representatives will have the final say on accepting the Claims Commission recommendation or not seating Hudson. Fact-finding for that case included depositions from commission members in which Stahr and Gomez reiterated unhappiness about procedures (described in some cases as “conjecture” by the Claims Commission co-chair).

The state Board of Election Commissioners is also reviewing the Pulaski County work at the instigation of a Republican member allied with Gomez. Separately, an independent group has filed a complaint with the state board about the two Republican commissioners’ activities, including Gomez’s alleged campaigning for a Republican candidate, Rep. Carlton Wing, who won re-election to a House seat by 16 votes.

The discussion last night included an appearance by Republican Sen. Mark Johnson, who was asked by the Republican commissioners about the possibility of a legislative audit of the Pulaski County commission. He sounded amenable. Republican State Rep. Mark Lowery also spoke about changing election law to eliminate a sworn statement as an alternative to a photo ID with an absentee ballot and about eliminating a “cure” process for absentee ballots that failed to meet the ID requirement, which the law currently allows.

Absentee voting was extraordinarily heavy this year because of the pandemic and used more by Democratic voters. The legislature should be streamlining and improving voting law to encourage more voting, not discouraging it, but it appears the Republican agenda of discouraging voting will continue, with a likelihood of success in a legislative body with a super-Republican majority.

A sore point in this election were ballots, including the Sorvillo-Hudson race, disqualified by the Election Commission for minor technical issues, such as a ZIP code missing a digit and lack of an apartment number for a resident of a retirement village. Arkansas is also only one of four states that requires a signature comparison on absentee ballots and experts say this is a highly imprecise practice.

I expect much more is to be heard about this simmering dispute.