President-elect Biden addresses the nation: https://t.co/BXM3SZK25R
— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) January 6, 2021
He is presidential. The sooner the better.
A 25th Amendment solution could get the psychopath gone. But this suggestion alone from Biden is hours overdue. Trump is enjoying his whirlwind. Because he’s a traitor, faithful only to himself.
I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution by demanding an end to this siege.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021
The 34 Arkansas legislators who signed a resolution questioning the election should be ashamed. But the Trent Garner/Mart Bentley posse lack shame.
And speaking of a lack of shame: This is effen unbelievable. His muted call to supporters to go home is only a part of a continuing dishonest whine about his defeat.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021