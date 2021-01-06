By
Max Brantley
He is presidential. The sooner the better.

A 25th Amendment solution could get the psychopath gone. But this suggestion alone from Biden is hours overdue. Trump is enjoying his whirlwind. Because he’s a traitor, faithful only to himself.

The 34 Arkansas legislators who signed a resolution questioning the election should be ashamed. But the Trent Garner/Mart Bentley posse lack shame.

And speaking of a lack of shame: This is effen unbelievable. His muted call to supporters to go home is only a part of a continuing dishonest whine about his defeat.

