By
Max Brantley
On
2:38 pm

The images of the Trump coup riot are unbelievable.

Please, no speeches on American exceptionalism today Tim Griffin. Unless in a negative sense. And Tom Cotton, the gasoline you’ve been pouring on fires have not been forgotten or forgiven. Your call today for an end to the riot rings hollow.

And this needs some careful thought.

Security failed. Would black people have been met the same way? Virginia’s governor is sending in National Guard and Virginia State Police.

Never forget these traitors.