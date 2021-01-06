Right now in the U.S. Capitol. (📸 Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/DBETWNmVXh — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 6, 2021

The images of the Trump coup riot are unbelievable.

Please, no speeches on American exceptionalism today Tim Griffin. Unless in a negative sense. And Tom Cotton, the gasoline you’ve been pouring on fires have not been forgotten or forgiven. Your call today for an end to the riot rings hollow.

NEW: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed on Fox News minutes ago that he heard on a Capitol Police radio that there were “shots fired” in the Capitol building. “People are hurt,” he said. https://t.co/JBFiW7Saln — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) January 6, 2021

The greatest American national security threat has always been white supremacy pic.twitter.com/yxJm14VgTZ — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) January 6, 2021

The Confederate flag flying outside the Senate Chamber. pic.twitter.com/EuxnjCNOKB — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) January 6, 2021

NOW: Members of Congress given gas masks on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. Congressman Colin Allred, D-Dallas, in the upper left with stars on his face mask. pic.twitter.com/7adE3wXVBE — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) January 6, 2021

And this needs some careful thought.

I reported from Ferguson. The difference in the aggression level of the police there against unarmed protesters vs what we’re seeing against white people attempting a coup in the capital is effing astounding. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) January 6, 2021

Security failed. Would black people have been met the same way? Virginia’s governor is sending in National Guard and Virginia State Police.

These people should be incarcerated for a very, very long time. https://t.co/tQp6E7Xxh1 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 6, 2021

Never forget these traitors.