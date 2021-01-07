By emergency directive, liquor stores have been allowed to home deliver during the pandemic. It has been a wonderful thing from where I sit in quarantine.

Sen. Jane English introduced legislation (SB 32) this week to allow it permanently.

Her bill would allow retail liquor dealers to deliver to a private residence during legal operating hours if the consumer is 21 and lives in a wet county or political subdivision. Stores could not deliver outside the counties in which they operate and must be delivered by an employee of the liquor store, not a third-party delivery system.

I suspect this will be controversial in at least some quarters.

Now let’s look at legalizing interstate shipments (which are happening despite prohibitions).