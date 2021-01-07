There you go.
The governor finds a bright light in a drop in new cases of about 200 compared with yesterday.
Yesterday presented a lower number of new cases & higher testing than the day before. We also continue to receive & administer doses of vaccine throughout the state. It’s critical we work together to protect ourselves & our neighbors as this virus spreads.
The number hospitalized crept up as available ICU beds dwindled:
Current hospitalizations: 1,326
Total Beds: 8,951
Total Beds Available: 1,934
Total ICU Beds: 1,155
Total ICU Beds: 47
Total Vents: 1,097
Total Vents Available: 657
Total Covid patients in ICU: 427
Total Covid patients on vents: 218
The vaccine report? Doesn’t look like we’re moving it as quickly as we should.