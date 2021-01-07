From the Arkansas Democratic Party:

The Chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas Michael John Gray is calling for Governor Asa Hutchinson, who is the head of the Republican Party of Arkansas, and their Chair Jonelle Fulmer to immediately request the resignation of Congressman Rick Crawford. Representative Crawford’s belief and promotion of conspiracy theories about the Presidential election will render the representation Arkansas families have in the First District irrelevant.

“Crawford has spent his last term in a race to the bottom for the sake of relevance with his base, afraid of alienating fringe voters. Our leaders should step up and educate voters on real issues. Instead Crawford promotes conspiracy theories and encourages people to keep believing in alternate realities,” said DPA Chairman Michael John Gray. “Leaders lead, rodeo clowns rodeo clown.”

On Wednesday our nation’s Capitol was stormed by anti-democracy insurrectionists who had the goal of overturning certified Electoral College results. Arkansas’s First District Congressman was the sole member of Arkansas’s Congressional delegation to vote to object to EC results, siding with those who stormed and defiled our nation’s Capitol building.