A major real estate transaction noted:

County records show the Outlets of Little Rock, the shopping center on Bass Pro Parkway near Otter Creek, was sold last month for $10 million to Little Rock Outlets Real Estate Holdings. The seller was NED Little Rock LLC, an entity of Massachusetts-based New England Development.

Advertisement

The property is appraised by the county assessor at $61 million and at one point it carried a $68 million mortgage from Bank of America, but that lien has been released in consideration of payment of a portion of the indebtedness, records show. The buyer is linked to a New York company whose manager is Mehran Kohansieh, also known according to other press accounts as Mike Kohan, whose activities are detailed here. He’s been buying properties despite a difficult time for retailers.

County records show a $4.5 million mortgage taken by the new owner.