The Pulaski County School District has announced limits on basketball game attendance this year on account of the pandemic.

It has not gone as far as the Little Rock School District, which announced it would limit attendance to family of players.

The release from Pulaski:

Pulaski County Special School District will continue to implement new procedures for the 2020-2021 basketball season in conjunction with recommendations from the Arkansas Activities Association, Arkansas Department of Health and Arkansas Department of Education.

In order to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, employees, and fans, the district implemented several changes to its attendance policy for basketball games this season. All middle and high school basketball events aim to limit attendance to 20% capacity. Additionally, schools will continue to refrain from selling any tickets for admission into games at the gate. Admission is limited to those who have a season pass or verified, school-issued voucher.

“It is imperative that we take necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of anyone attending a district-sanctioned athletic event,” said PCSSD superintendent Dr. McNulty. “Our athletic directors for each feeder are doing an incredible job to make sure we can enjoy athletics without jeopardizing the well-being of our stakeholders.”

Seating during the games has been modified to accommodate CDC guidelines of maintaining 6 feet of physical distance between groups. Areas are sectioned off inside each school gym/arena to ensure these recommendations are followed. A special section is designated in each gym/arena for district employees, media and college coaches (for recruitment purposes) should there be a need.

The district is working with each school to set up live streaming capabilities for all home games. It is expected that all four high schools will have this capability this season.