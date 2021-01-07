As I mentioned in the previous item, one Arkansas politician aced the citizenship test Wednesday as pro-Trumpers rioted in the Capitol to derail Joe Biden’s victory. That was Sen. Jim Hendren, who might be a Republican candidate for governor in 2022 and, based on yesterday, is the best contender so far.

He was on fire on Twitter yesterday. He condemned Donald Trump; condemned his congressional enablers; condemned rioters and, by implication, condemned Arkansas politicians who mostly restricted remarks to condemnation of violence and quietly, but far from passionately, allowed the Electoral College vote to stand. Those he condemned include, by implication, the 34 Arkansas legislators who’ve signed onto a conspiracy-theory inspired resolution questioning t the election.

Advertisement

Two potential gubernatorial candidates, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, stood mute on the day of infamy. They didn’t even issue statements condemning the mob. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, condemned violence and, when pressed by a Democrat-Gazette reporter, said he would accept the Electoral College vote. Griffin clearly was triangulating so as not to provoke the Trump base. Rutledge and Sanders apparently hope this national disaster will just fade from memory. They must hope people will forget the cause of the riot, the man they have lied for. They dared not speak ill yesterday of Trump or his supporters.

But Hendren? He’s willing to take that risk. Samples:

Advertisement

Thanks @HawleyMO for your kind words about the response from the @USNationalGuard to the crisis you created .. you know what would mean more? Not playing games with our funding and hijacking the democracy we have fought for. #NDAA @votevets — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) January 7, 2021

Mattis opens the whole can .. “ Trump’s use of the Presidency to destroy trust in our election and to poison our respect for fellow citizens has been enabled by pseudo political leaders whose names will live in infamy as profiles in cowardice.” 👊🇺🇸 https://t.co/H4mR22cjht — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) January 7, 2021

Advertisement

I was born, raised and live in Gravette AR (not AK 😡) — don’t know this guy, but he needs to got to jail. https://t.co/Ux1070NoDZ — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) January 7, 2021

I’m a Vet. I vote. I’m a Republican office holder. .and I agree… but so should @SenTedCruz . https://t.co/9xXJUVX6iw — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) January 6, 2021

Look.. I just stacked up the wood, dowsed it with gasoline.. don’t blame me there’s a fire. https://t.co/ZuHGRjPHWP — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) January 6, 2021

Advertisement

This is the “base” this .. @SenTedCruz , @HawleyMO and crew that you traded your character and integrity for. https://t.co/nKMmzBTAwD — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) January 6, 2021

I hope no one is hurt. I grieve for our country. People who have fed this conspiracy nonsense .. this is yours. https://t.co/4Itj8afwAF — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) January 6, 2021

Russia “Hey, y’all remember back when we were the ones tying to undermine democracy and sow doubt about elections in the US?” https://t.co/zhrrnF2SqL — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) January 5, 2021

Can Hendren win a Republican primary against the demagogues who’ve lined up to run? I fear not. Hendren is exactly the sort of candidate who would have benefitted from the open primary constitutional amendment killed by the Republican-friendly Arkansas Supreme Court on a ridiculous technicality. I’d be seriously looking at casting a Republican vote in such a circumstance.

PS: He’s not just right about Trump. Take the pandemic, too: